There’s Nothing New About Fake News

You’ve seen or heard the famous passage from Edmund Burke, of course. How could you not? “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” and what a line it is. So balanced and Burkean. So pithy and wise. So applicable to any moment when people on our side (obviously the good guys) seem divided and ambivalent while folk on the other side (a.k.a. the bad guys) pursue their nefarious schemes unhindered. The line is so good, it seems almost petty to point out that Edmund Burke never actually said it.

For nearly twenty years, the Weekly Standard editor Richard Starr has been fighting the lonely battle to teach us that Burke didn’t say “The only thing necessary, etc.” For that matter, William Safire spent the prior twenty years insisting that the line was misattributed. – READ MORE