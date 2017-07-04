The World’s Top Terror Sponsor Is Upset With Trump’s Travel Ban

Iran, the world’s top terror sponsor, denounced President Donald Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries Friday, calling it a “shameful exhibition.”

“US now bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren, in a truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians,” said Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a Twitter post Friday.

Trump’s travel ban went into partial effect on Friday after a long fight in the courts. The issue was taken to the Supreme Court, which stayed lower court rulings preventing enforcement of the measure on Monday. The new measure will require those traveling from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to prove a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

Visa applicants will have to prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, daughter or son in law or sibling in the U.S. in order to claim exemption, according to an Associated Press report. Individuals with significant business ties will also be allowed to apply for exemption, including students and journalists.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo warned Iran continues to be the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism across the globe during an interview on MSNBC on Saturday. He noted the Islamic Republic’s influence in the Middle East “has expanded considerably” in the last six or seven years.

“Whether it’s the influence they have over the government in Baghdad, whether it’s the increasing strength of Hezbollah and Lebanon, their work alongside the Houthis in Iran, the Iraqi Shias that are fighting along now the border in Syria — certainly the Shia forces that are engaged in Syria. Iran is everywhere throughout the Middle East,” said Pompeo.

Trump promised to cut off immigration from terrorism-prone countries during his campaign last year. His administration’s previous attempts to enforce the measure were halted by the courts.

