David Simon, the creator of “The Wire,” encouraged anti-Trumpers to “pick up a brick” if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick,” Simon tweeted Monday. “That’s all that’s left to you.”

When Twitter users called out Simon for the threatening tweet, he doubled down and asserted his words weren’t inciting violence.

“Given that you were provoked to a keyboard, inciting stupidity is a more likely plea bargain in my future,” he responded to one user.

“Don’t just call the Secret Service, ya rube,” he taunted someone who alerted the Secret Service to his tweet. “Call the Justice League. They’re the first line of defense against disturbing rhetoric. Go big!”

