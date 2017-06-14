True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

‘The Wire’ Creator: ‘Pick Up A Brick’ To Oppose Trump

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

David Simon, the creator of “The Wire,” encouraged anti-Trumpers to “pick up a brick” if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

“If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick,” Simon tweeted Monday. “That’s all that’s left to you.”

When Twitter users called out Simon for the threatening tweet, he doubled down and asserted his words weren’t inciting violence.

“Given that you were provoked to a keyboard, inciting stupidity is a more likely plea bargain in my future,” he responded to one user.

“Don’t just call the Secret Service, ya rube,” he taunted someone who alerted the Secret Service to his tweet. “Call the Justice League. They’re the first line of defense against disturbing rhetoric. Go big!”

'The Wire' Creator Encourages Anti-Trumpers To 'Pick Up A Brick'
'The Wire' Creator Encourages Anti-Trumpers To 'Pick Up A Brick'

David Simon, the creator of "The Wire," encouraged anti-Trumpers to "pick up a brick" if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller. "If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed t
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • lostinnm

    assholes like this get people shot at baseball fields. #UNRIG
    The Dems have gone too far…time to flush