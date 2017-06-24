The White House’s New Press Strategy Has Reporters Furious

Reporters are growing infuriated with the White House’s new press strategy designed to make them look ridiculous, a Thursday profile reveals.

The White House is adopting a new approach to the way that it handles press briefings with the hopes of messing with reporters, CNN reported.

The approach works like this: the White House will host a public briefing one day and then cancel their briefings for the next few days, causing outrage from media outlets and their reporters. When the anger over a lack of press briefings builds up, the White House will host an off-camera briefing and continue the process all over again.

Reporters have grown furious with this method as they are continually worked up into a frenzy over the White House’s constant changes to the press briefings, how they are conducted and the lack of answers from Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“When will @PressSec provide the promised answers?” ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tweeted. “I’ve asked. Still waiting for a response.”

Others are angrier about the off-camera press briefings that the White House hosts, tweeting in frustration about the lack of public access, another part of the administration’s plan to drive reporters crazy.

“The WH is holding what is essentially a normal briefing in the briefing room but they aren’t allowing cameras to record what’s being said,” CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted Thursday when the White House hosted an off-camera briefing. “The reason why is that YOUR government doesn’t want YOU to see and hear what they’re doing. In the United States of America.”

Another reporter expressed anger at how the off-camera briefings are set up.

“On the days when you come out here and there is not a camera, could you please ask the president to be ever so kind and step up here and answer some questions for us on that day?” he asked Spicer Monday.

