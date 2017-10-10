The Weinstein Company In Talks to Change Name Amid Harvey Weinstein Sex Harassment Scandal

The remaining board members at The Weinstein Company are expected to change the name of the film and television production outfit following the ongoing sexual harassment scandal surrounding company co-founder Harvey Weinstein, according to a report.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Wrap Sunday that the six remaining members of the board had discussed the name change, and were expected to follow through. The source said the name of the company, which Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother Bob Weinstein in 2005, had been irreparably harmed by the allegations.

The individual also said the name change could happen before this awards season. – READ MORE