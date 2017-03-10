The Washington Post Just Made A Laughable Claim About Planned Parenthood

The Washington Post labeled Planned Parenthood — an organization that spent 99 percent of its political contributions on Democrats in 2016 and endorsed Hillary Clinton for president — as “nonpartisan” in a story Thursday.

Amber Phillips uses the label in an explainer on the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, noting the new system would defund Planned Parenthood. “The nonpartisan health care clinic, which also performs abortions, has been in conservatives’ crosshairs for more than a year now,” she writes.

Setting aside the dubious framing of Planned Parenthood as anything but an abortion giant, Phillips’ claim the group is nonpartisan is problematic, particularly given its vigorous political action during the 2016 election season.

The political arm of the non-profit, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, dumped more than $700,000 into federal races in 2016, and virtually all of it went to Democrats, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The group spent about $530,000 to elect Democrats in the House, and another $147,000 to elect Democrats in the Senate, but just $10,000 on Republicans in the House and Senate combined. The political action fund also donated more than $9,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and launched an unprecedented get out the vote effort for her campaign in which volunteers knocked on more than a million doors.

Cecile Richards, who is the president of both Planned Parenthood proper and its political action arm, endorsed Clinton in an address onstage at the Democratic National Convention in which she told Democrats: “Let’s go win this election!”

While the Planned Parenthood Federation of America is technically distinct from its political arm, and technically nonpartisan, there’s no getting around the fact that the group’s leader and its political arm are nakedly partisan.

Phillips did not respond to multiple requests for comment on her choice to use the “nonpartisan” descriptor.

