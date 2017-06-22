‘The View’ Doesn’t Handle Ossoff Loss Very Well (VIDEO)

The hosts of ABC’s “The View” did not react well Wednesday to a disappointing result for Democrats in Georgia’s special House race the prior night.

In the wake of Democrat Jon Ossoff suffering a defeat to Karen Handel in Georgia’s sixth district and keeping the seat in Republican hands, the show went into damage control mode, with host Whoopi Goldberg insisting the race was much closer than anyone expected.

WATCH:

