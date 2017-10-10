The Unspoken Reason California Politicians Want More Illegal Immigrants

California politicians offered many reasons last week for praising a new law making it a “sanctuary state.”

Gov. Jerry Brown, who signed the bill, said that in “uncertain times for undocumented citizens and their families,” the new law provides a “measure of comfort to those families who are now living in fear every day.”

State Senate Pro Tempore Kevin de León said at a news conference in Los Angeles that it would stop President Donald Trump from using state and local law enforcement officers to “tear families apart, undermine our safety, and wreak havoc on our economy.”

Left unsaid in the pronouncements related to economic concerns, compassion for the children, and the desire to resist Trump was a powerful incentive for politicians in immigrant-heavy states like California — noncitizens literally increase their political influence at the expense of other states.

Each state gets seats in the House of Representatives based on its population. That decennial census counts the entire population, not just voters or even citizens. Noncitizens — even illegal immigrants — count toward the reapportionment of those 435 House districts.