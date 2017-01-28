Politics Security World
The Trump administration has frozen Obama’s quiet attempt to send $221 million to Palestine
The State Department is reviewing a last-minute decision by former Secretary of State John Kerry to send $221 million dollars to the Palestinians late last week over the objections of congressional Republicans.
The department said Tuesday it would look at the payment, one of the Obama administration’s final acts in office, and might make adjustments to ensure it comports with the Trump administration’s priorities. – READ MORE