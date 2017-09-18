The Top 10 Angry Tweets from Hollywood Snowflakes After Sean Spicer Stole the Show at Emmys (Video)

Hollywood’s elites flipped their wigs on Sunday night after Sean Spicer crashed the stage during the opening monologue of the Emmy Awards.

Here’s the clip of the former White House press secretary:

And then anger erupted on Twitter from Hollywood’s beautiful people.

Sean Spicer is a garbage can human and we should not be giving him comedic redemption. — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) September 18, 2017

As Deray would say, watch whiteness work to normalize Sean Spicer! COME! ON! — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2017

if you're at the emmys, you are contractually obligated to spit in sean spicer's face — joe mande SMD (@JoeMande) September 18, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

I'm sorry, was Sean Spicer just on the Emmys?! #HowLowCanYouGo — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 18, 2017

Fuck Sean Spicer. — 🌎Seasonal Scaryname🌎 (@JoshMalina) September 18, 2017

•Sean Spicer's televised Emmy handjob concrete proof of evil of white supremacy

•POC won loads of awards, which matters

•Complex world! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 18, 2017

It wasn't funny the 1st time. Did anyone think it would get better with time? Apparently so. Bad taste… https://t.co/84rbi9H6Ug — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 18, 2017

Shame on the Emmys for the Spicer validation. He is dedicated to demeaning our craft and restricting our freedoms of speech. #Unforgivable — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 18, 2017

What fun to watch @seanspicer having a sense of humor about all the times he lied to the American public! GOOD SPORT! #emmys — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 18, 2017