The Strange Ignorance of PolitiFact

It would be difficult to think of any principle more basic than that criminal defendants can’t be convicted except by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. But left-leaning “fact-checker” PolitiFact doesn’t even know it.

In an error-filled January 19 “fact-check,” PolitiFact’s Anna Orso writes about “the ‘clear and convincing’ standard used in criminal trials.” The clear and convincing evidence standard is not used in criminal trials. Even my nine-year old daughter knows that the correct standard is “beyond a reasonable doubt.” – READ MORE