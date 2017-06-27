True Pundit

New York Senator Chuck Schumer was caught on camera busting a move at a local soiree thanks to New York City Deputy Mayor Richard Buery.

The two politicos attended the Prospect Park Soiree in Brooklyn, NY, and it didn’t take long for Schumer to break out in a shuffle to an “It Takes Two” mashup. He does some awkward shoulder wiggling and clapping off-beat while other attendees laugh and dance along.

Schumer was clad in what might very possibly the most “Dad” outfit ever, with a plaid shirt, khaki pants barely held up with a belt, and a baseball cap.

One Twitter user affectionately dubbed the dance the “SCHUMER SHUFFLE.”

THE SCHUMER SHUFFLE. It’s gonna go viral, I can feel it. The New Fad! — Jim Lacey (@JimLacey3) June 25, 2017

