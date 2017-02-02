The Root Mag: This Black History Month Might Be the Last, Let’s Mock and Shame White People

Today marks the beginning of Black History Month to remember the contributions made Black Americans. But online publication The Root owned by Univision had a different idea: use the month to shame and mock white people because, well, it’s fun!

In an article written by Michael Harriot titled “The Last Black History Month“, he suggested it’s the time to “make this Black History Month one for the ages” because Trump might just abolish it and suggested a 4-point program how to make it enjoyable. – READ MORE