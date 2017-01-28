The President’s Remarkable Beginning

Donald Trump’s first week in the presidency has been fascinating—and it’s not over. So far, he has met with congressional leaders, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and scheduled a meeting for Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May. She will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House under a Trump presidency.

Then there were sessions with new CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Senators Mitch McConnell, Chuck Grassley and Diane Feinstein, to name a few others on the political front. – READ MORE