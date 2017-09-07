True Pundit

The Outfit Ivanka Wore Stepping Off Air Force One Would Stop Her Critics In Their Tracks [PHOTOS]

Ivanka Trump looked fantastic Wednesday as she stepped off Air Force One in Bismarck, North Dakota in a flattering skirt outfit.

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (L) and Ivanka Trump arrive in Bismarck, North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump arrives with US President Donald Trump at Bismarck Municipal Airport September 6, 2017 in Bismarck, North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first daughter wore a taupe and white pin striped pencil skirt with a cream-colored top. She was there with President Donald Trump ahead of his speech regarding tax reform at the Andeavor Refinery.

Ivanka Trump introduces US President Donald Trump (L) Mandan, North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with her hair down and a brown belt around the waist.

Ivanka Trump walks while her father US President Donald Trump speaks about the need for tax reform at Andeavor Refinery, September 6, 2017 in Mandan, North Dakota. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

“Just concluded a great discussion on #TaxReform & the Child Tax Credit with coalitions supporting tax relief for American working families. I look forward to making this expanded credit a reality! Working parents deserve #TaxReform,” Trump captioned a post she shared on Instagram earlier in the day ahead of the event.

Just concluded a great discussion on #TaxReform & the Child Tax Credit with coalitions supporting tax relief for American working families. I look forward to making this expanded credit a reality! Working parents deserve #TaxReform.

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

