The Outfit Ivanka Wore Stepping Off Air Force One Would Stop Her Critics In Their Tracks [PHOTOS]
Ivanka Trump looked fantastic Wednesday as she stepped off Air Force One in Bismarck, North Dakota in a flattering skirt outfit.
The first daughter wore a taupe and white pin striped pencil skirt with a cream-colored top. She was there with President Donald Trump ahead of his speech regarding tax reform at the Andeavor Refinery.
She completed the great look with her hair down and a brown belt around the waist.
“Just concluded a great discussion on #TaxReform & the Child Tax Credit with coalitions supporting tax relief for American working families. I look forward to making this expanded credit a reality! Working parents deserve #TaxReform,” Trump captioned a post she shared on Instagram earlier in the day ahead of the event.
