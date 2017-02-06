The Outcome Of The Super Bowl Reminded A Lot Of People Of The Presidential Election

The Super Bowl was so close and unpredictable that it reminded a lot of viewers of another surprising outcome that occurred recently — election night.

As the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons went head to head in Houston during overtime Sunday night, people couldn’t help but notice that it made them think of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/nuffsaidNY/status/828436228890566656

I haven't felt this anxious since 9pm on election night #SuperBowl — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 6, 2017

World Series, election, Super Bowl. We need to shut down stuff until we figure out what is happening. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 6, 2017

This game feels like the last Presidential election. #SuperBowl — A'Game (@Alisthitz) February 6, 2017

This is like Trump winning the election all over again. #SuperBowl We just knew the Falcons were going to win and….. pic.twitter.com/1Nr7We0Gfn — Kevin Simmons (@TheSkorpion) February 6, 2017

This game is literally an analogy of election night #SuperBowl — T (@tinnkky) February 6, 2017

Jesus this feels like Election Night 2016 #SuperBowl — Coretta Scott Key (@CorettaScottKey) February 6, 2017

This feels like election night. #SuperBowl — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) February 6, 2017

This #SuperBowl has a very 2016 Presidential Election feel to it… — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 6, 2017

Is this game turning into the 2016 election, cuz nah. #SuperBowl — Stacy (@LaikaSpaceDog) February 6, 2017

Feels exactly like the election. Exactly. Unbelievable Super Bowl. — Bandarbush (@Bandarbush) February 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/Aneesh_Shinkre/status/828445359273869316

so… anyone else feel like they're reliving election night?! ugh. #SuperBowl — Kelly Gillespie (@TeachBuzzLearn) February 6, 2017

Trump hacked the election and the Super Bowl…. the man is dangerous. — Jordan Collins (@TheReal_JordanC) February 6, 2017

I think the Russians hacked the Super Bowl just like they hacked election. — Malinda Miller (@mkmiller63) February 6, 2017

This superbowl reminds me of the 2016 presidential election — $uper Chef Wilkonnen (@illthewill) February 6, 2017

Trump won the election and now his favorite team has won the Super Bowl. Let it sink America. — SHUG Jarrod Barnes (@jay1677) February 6, 2017

First the election, now the Superbowl. #SuperBowl — Justin Backover (@Backover_there) February 6, 2017

The Super Bowl was just as disappointing as Trump winning the election. — Emily Layton (@Emmie437) February 6, 2017

Donald Trump won the election and the Super Bowl. — DON. (@RakalaLadon) February 6, 2017

Trump's America is 2-0. First the election and now the Super Bowl. — Cesar (@Ceezur_) February 6, 2017

