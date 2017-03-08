The Official Photos Of The Crowd Size At President Trump’s Inauguration

FOLLOW US!



The National Park Service has released hundreds of photos of the crowd size at President Trump’s inauguration in Washington in late January.

Several of the shots were from aerial views, and show how many people were gathered on the National Mall to watch Trump’s swearing in on Jan. 20th.

The photos were released because of a Freedom of Information Act request made by several media outlets.

There is no official crowd count for how many people attended the inauguration because the National Park Service stopped releasing numbers after the Million Man March in 1995. The president claims at least 1.5 million people were there, though there is no way to confirm that number.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].