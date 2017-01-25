The NFL world says hotel fire alarms are a normal occurrence the night before facing the Patriots

The New England Patriots are a franchise that has a reputation as one that likes to break the rules, whether it is justified or not. That reputation is now stretching to their fans.

At 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers were awoken by a false fire alarm in their hotel and forced to evacuate. A Boston-area man was arrested and has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm. – READ MORE