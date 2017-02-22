The Newest Fox News Contributor? Obamacare Architect Ezekiel Emanuel… (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Fox News announced the signing of Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel as a healthcare and policy analysis contributor on Tuesday.

WATCH:

Along with Jonathan Gruber, Emanuel is best known for being one of the “architects” of the Affordable Care Act.

He currently serves as chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania and is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress.

WATCH:

He will reportedly appear on both Fox News and Fox Business Network.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].