The new normal? Trump tackling issues, hurricanes with few distractions

President Trump had dinner with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, sat down with the prime minister of Malaysia and prepared to visit hurricane-hammered Florida today.

In short, he’s having kind of a normal presidential week. And that’s days after Trump struck a deal with Democrats to extend the debt ceiling while allocating $15 billion in hurricane aid.

None of that would be particularly big news, except that this administration has been portrayed as being in chaos pretty much since day one—and has at times been consumed by controversy, scandal and political infighting.

Could things finally be settling down?

At the moment, with John Kelly managing the White House, the administration seems more … orderly. The palace intrigue stories have also receded somewhat, in part because folks like Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci and Steve Bannon have left the White House. – READ MORE