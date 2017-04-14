The number heavily cited across social media, $314 million, was how much the US military paid for 20 such bombs, technically called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast.

The US Air Force dropped one MOAB — the largest nonnuclear bomb in the US’s arsenal — on an ISIS target in a remote part of far northeast Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the goal was to destroy “a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely, making it easier for them to target US military advisers and Afghan forces in the area.”

One MOAB costs about $16 million, and 20 have been produced, according to the military equipment site Deagel.com. – READ MORE