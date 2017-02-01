The Media March in Lockstep Toward Irrelevance

As any reporter can tell you, it’s far more fun to cover zany people and events than those exuding decency and restraint. The news business, like much of the entertainment media, thrives on mayhem.

In Disney's animated classic "Fantasia," the spectacular deviltry of "A Night on Bald Mountain" is followed by a peaceful march of candle-bearing believers after the morning sun dispatches the satanic hordes. The melodic strains of "Ave Maria" wash away any lingering creepiness. It's soothing and poetic, but very low-key.