The Media Honestly Doesn’t Get It

Such is the case with the mainstream media and President Trump. Only, unlike someone who’d reflected and reconciled the reality of a moonshot with their worldview going forward, the media still lives in a bubble where it’s the reality that’s wrong.

When Steve Bannon, President Trump’s chief strategist, told the New York Times, “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States,” it was true.

Putting aside how the media had no problem with the Obama administration saying the same thing in 2009 about Fox News, rather than recognize just how far the profession of journalism has fallen from its purpose, journalists responded indignantly.