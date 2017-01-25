The Media Can’t Stop Talking About Itself

We have all had the experience at some point in our lives of sitting across from someone whose favorite subject is themselves. This is true of nearly everyone to some respect – but for some people, it is a particularly acute problem. It means that the most important topic at the table revolves completely around them.

You may have had the experience of asking someone a question at the beginning of lunch about their life, a book, a recent trip and then realize as you go to pay the check that they have not asked you a single question since about your own equivalent life, reading, or travel. – READ MORE