The Man Behind The Jewish Center Bomb Threats Has A Twitter Page Filled With Anti-Trump Hate

The man behind the bomb threats to various Jewish community centers made repeated statements about hating President Donald Trump.

The FBI arrested Juan Thompson for making about eight bomb threats to various Jewish community centers, schools and organizations in the country. Thompson, a former journalist at The Intercept and potential communist, has a Twitter page filled with anti-Trump comments.

Donald Trump is the perfect example of how dumb, incompetent wealthy white ppl can fail upward. pic.twitter.com/XcTpdUeNrc — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 15, 2017

Trump isn't attending the White Correspondents Dinner, also, b/c he's a coward who can't take ppl making fun of him. — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 25, 2017

Thompson called Trump “Hitler” in one tweet.

” # trump is restricting immigration from Sudan. More “terrorists” have come from Europe, but single out Africa. This dude is Hitler,” Thompson tweeted.

More of Thompson’s tweets centered around calling Trump a “fascist” and wishing he would die.

The election of Trump has emboldened white fascist-racists. Maybe we should just let black women elect our leaders. #TrumpSupporters — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) November 10, 2016

Clinton white liberalism showing: "We respect President Trump." Nope. I hate that fascist and hope he dies. #Hillary — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) November 9, 2016

“Blame this on racists fascists, there are plenty among us, and your news media that gave Trump informercials. # electionnight,” Thompson tweeted out election night.

Journalists and media personalities were quick to blame Trump and his supporters for the threats against Jewish community centers before Thompson was arrested.

Happening now in Trump's America: Bomb threat at SF offices of Jewish @ADL_National shuts down Market Street. https://t.co/h9MGLQoXwS — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 28, 2017

Lots of anti-Semitic bomb threats and Jewish cemetery attacks. So what does the Trump admin do? #FacePalm https://t.co/C9tN08x2H1 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 28, 2017

@SilverAndMac that assumes the correlation between Trump winning the presidency & these JCC bomb threats is 1. Maybe it is? — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) February 28, 2017

Howard Wolfson from the Bloomberg Foundation called the attacks part of life under the Trump administration.

This is Jewish life in the US under Trump. Kids evacuated in rolling cribs from JCCs because of bomb threats. 20 today – pic from Birmingham pic.twitter.com/VOO6oDrH2S — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) February 27, 2017

My mate's kid's Jewish school in LA had a bomb threat today. Trump remains fixated on boogeymen from overseas when the threat is home grown. — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) March 2, 2017

Trump has just blamed the Jews for JCC bomb threats & Jewish cemetery desecrations. Imagine if he was around for Slavery. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) February 28, 2017

