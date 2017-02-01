The Liberal Media Didn’t Like Neil Gorsuch’s Mom Either

During a prime time address to the nation on Tuesday, Donald Trump announced that Judge Neil Gorsuch would be his pick to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. While we will have to wait and see if journalists slime Gorsuch as some kind of “extreme” conservative, history tells us they didn’t like his “very controversial” mom either.

Anne Gorsuch Burford was Ronald Reagan's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Gorsuch cut the budget of the EPA by 22 percent and got rid of a number of staffers.