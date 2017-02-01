The Left Won’t Stop Threatening Violence Against Trump

We’re barely a week and a half into President Trump’s administration, and the left is in sheer panic mode. We’ve seen headlines blaring that Trump instituted a Muslim ban (he didn’t). We’ve seen speculation that the Trump White House’s failure to clearly inform the Department of Homeland Security how to implement his immigration executive order amounts to an attempted coup (nope).

We’ve seen accusations that Trump will overthrow the judiciary, run roughshod over Congress and generally make a fascist nuisance of himself. – READ MORE