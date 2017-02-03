The Left Celebrates Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Violence at Berkeley

“Freedom of speech does not mean from consequences,” is an oft-regurgitated line on the illiberal left, who forget that laws against violent behavior exist to prohibit the silencing of political speech through violent means.

As trash fires burned and businesses were looted, the left celebrated violent efforts to silence Milo Yiannopoulos, the gay conservative firebrand whose event at UC Berkeley was canceled. Several Trump supporters were also injured in the chaos as rioters assaulted them with steel rods and used pepper spray to intimidate them.