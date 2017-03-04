The Intercept Eats Crow After Former Reporter Arrested For Bomb Threats

The Intercept mocked President Trump on Tuesday for suggesting an opponent of his could be behind bomb threats called in to Jewish Community Centers. A former reporter for the left-wing outlet was arrested Friday for calling in some of these threats.

Intercept writer Robert Mackey wrote “Trump Can’t Accept That His Allies Are Targeting Jews – So He Blames His Opponents,” in response to Trump reportedly saying that the desecration of Jewish cemeteries and bomb threats called into Jewish community centers could be the “reverse,” and are done by individuals who want to make him look bad.

The Intercept story said, “While it is unclear where Trump got the idea that the threat against Jews might staged, the false flag theory has been proposed by white supremacists, including David Duke, the former Klan leader whose support Trump was slow to disavow during the campaign.” Mackey went on to include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment that it was an “an absurd and obscene statement” by Trump.

It turns out that an opponent of Trump’s was allegedly behind at least eight bomb threats called or emailed to Jewish organizations. Juan Thompson, who was arrested for the bomb threats, expressed his support for Bernie Sanders and communism on Twitter, while calling white people “trash,” and saying Trump and his supporters need to be “taken out.”

Thompson was fired by The Intercept in 2016 after it was discovered he fabricated sources and stories, one of these stories was that Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was upset his love interest dated a black man.

Following Thompson’s arrest, The Intercept changed the headline of the story mocking Trump’s “reverse” comments to “Trump Suggests Anti-Semitic Acts Might Be Faked to Make His Movement ‘Look Bad’” An editor’s note was also added which states, “We have changed the headline of this news story to better reflect its content.”

The site, which was founded in part by journalist Glenn Greenwald and is funded Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar, also put out a statement that said: “We were horrified to learn this morning that Juan Thompson, a former employee of The Intercept, has been arrested in connection with bomb threats against the ADL and multiple Jewish Community Centers in addition to cyberstalking. These actions are heinous and should be fully investigated and prosecuted.”

Thompson also previously worked for left-wing site Raw Story for two weeks.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].