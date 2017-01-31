The Huffington Post Unionizes

The Huffington Post is now unionized, according to its senior media reporter, Michael Calderone.

The employees will be covered by the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE), and there will be an “across-the-board” raise of at least 3 percent. It’s a three-year deal affecting 200 employees. The digital news site said that some staffers could see increases as high as $20,000 over the course of the contract.

The contract also includes language that ensures editorial independence and enhances “newsroom diversity.” It has provisions regarding comp time, discipline and severance packages.

“When we decided to unionize at HuffPost, we had a lot of concerns we wanted to tackle: editorial autonomy, newsroom diversity, fair and transparent pay, and job security,” The Huffington Post Bargaining Committee said. “We’re happy to say we’ve achieved a contract that addresses all that and more.”

HuffPo recognized its employees’ union last year, when its former editor-in-chief, Arianna Huffington, sent an email to staff recognizing an agreement with the WGAE.

“I am delighted to let you know that we have reached an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) to proceed to voluntary recognition by counting signed union cards,” Huffington said in January 2016.

WGAE has also worked with Vice, Gizmodo, Salon, Fusion and Think Progress, according to HuffPo.

