The EU has told Britain that ‘humongous’ Brexit negotiations will take up to ten years
LONDON — Britain’s Brexit negotiations will take up to a decade and be on a “humongous scale” the like of which has not been seen since the last World War, EU officials have told the UK.
Former ambassador to the UK, Sir Ivan Rogers, told MPs that he had not spoken to a single senior EU official who believed that negotiations could be completed in time for Britain’s exit from the EU in 2019. – READ MORE