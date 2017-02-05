The Economist Cover Shows Trump Throwing Molotov Cocktail

The Economist magazine, based in the United Kingdom, must have been jealous of the deranged cover of Der Spiegel featuring Donald Trump holding a bloody machete in one hand and the head of the Statue of Liberty in the other hand.

In order to attempt to surpass them in the field of Trump derangement they have featured Trump throwing a Molotov cocktail on their cover. In fact The Economist editors are so proud of their TDS artwork that they have even featured it at the top of their twitter feed. Their lead story, An insurgent in the White House, matches the derangement of the cover: – READ MORE