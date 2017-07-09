True Pundit

The Dress Melania Trump Wore Boarding Air Force One Would Make A Fashion Critic’s Jaw-Drop (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Melania Trump looked absolutely striking in the black and white dress she wore boarding Air Force One Saturday at Hamburg International Airport in Germany on her way back to Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington, at Hamburg International Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX3ANH4

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump  REUTERS/Carlos Barria – RTX3ANH4

The sleeveless black and white pattern dress was highlighted by the thick red belt she wore around her waist as she stood beside President Donald Trump at the conclusion of the G20 summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One during their departure back to Washington, at Hamburg International Airport, in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTX3ANHU

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump REUTERS/Carlos Barria – RTX3ANHU

She completed the great look with a pair of silver heels.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the townhall during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt - RTX3ALSD

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump  REUTERS/Axel Schmidt – RTX3ALSD

Earlier in the day, the first lady added a gorgeous red coat to the look when she participated in G20 leaders spouses event at the town hall during the summit.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is greeted by Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz during a G20 leaders spouses event at the townhall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017 REUTERS/Jens Buettner, Pool - RTX3AM9Z

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump REUTERS/Jens Buettner, Pool – RTX3AM9Z

Trump was greeted by Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz welcomes Melania Trump (L), wife of US President Donald Trump, prior to the partner program of G20 summit on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

Melania Trump (Photo by Friedemann Vogel – Pool/Getty Images)

From the looks of the photos, the first lady clearly looked like she was enjoying her visit.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump  REUTERS/Axel Schmidt – RTX3ALS7

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump talks to Canadian Prime Minister's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau during a G20 leaders spouses event at the townhall during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt - RTX3AM0N

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump REUTERS/Axel Schmidt – RTX3AM0N

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 08: First Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz receives (background L-R) Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald J. Trump, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Juliana Awada, wife of the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and other partners of Heads of State and Governments, plus respresentatives of guest invitees during the partner program of G20 summit on the second day of the G20 summit at Hamburg Town Hall on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Leaders of the G20 group of nations are meeting for the July 7-8 summit. Topics high on the agenda for the summit include climate policy and development programs for African economies. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

Melania Trump (Photo by Friedemann Vogel – Pool/Getty Images)

