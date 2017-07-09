The Dress Melania Trump Wore Boarding Air Force One Would Make A Fashion Critic’s Jaw-Drop [PHOTOS]

Melania Trump looked absolutely striking in the black and white dress she wore boarding Air Force One Saturday at Hamburg International Airport in Germany on her way back to Washington, D.C.

The sleeveless black and white pattern dress was highlighted by the thick red belt she wore around her waist as she stood beside President Donald Trump at the conclusion of the G20 summit.

She completed the great look with a pair of silver heels.

Earlier in the day, the first lady added a gorgeous red coat to the look when she participated in G20 leaders spouses event at the town hall during the summit.

Trump was greeted by Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz.

From the looks of the photos, the first lady clearly looked like she was enjoying her visit.