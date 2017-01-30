The Daily Beast Falls For Twitter Hoax, Falsely Identifies Quebec City Mosque Shooters

More like the Daily Bust.

The Daily Beast falsely reported Sunday night that a pair of white supremacists had been identified as the perpetrators of the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

The rumor that white supremacists David M.J. Aurine and Mathieu Fournier were identified as the shooters appears to have been begun by a hoax Reuters account.

Again, that isn’t really Reuters, but the tweet racked up over a thousand retweets. While many fell for the hoax on social media, the only outlet that reported on it was the Daily Beast.

