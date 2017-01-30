Featured Politics
The Daily Beast Falls For Twitter Hoax, Falsely Identifies Quebec City Mosque Shooters
The Daily Beast falsely reported Sunday night that a pair of white supremacists had been identified as the perpetrators of the mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
The rumor that white supremacists David M.J. Aurine and Mathieu Fournier were identified as the shooters appears to have been begun by a hoax Reuters account.
Authorities have identified the suspects in #Quebec City shooting as white supremacists David M.J. Aurine and Mathieu Fournier pic.twitter.com/WxkV9eoFcM
— Reuter New Braek (@ReutersBrk) January 30, 2017
Again, that isn’t really Reuters, but the tweet racked up over a thousand retweets. While many fell for the hoax on social media, the only outlet that reported on it was the Daily Beast.
