The Coat Melania Wore Getting Off Air Force One In Poland Made Her Critics Green With Envy (VIDEO)

Melania Trump just might win over some of her fashion critics with her latest outfit.

Donald Trump and the First Lady arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday for the first leg of their second foreign trip since Trump became president, and all eyes were on Melania as they descended the steps from Air Force One onto the runway.

The first lady wore a suede, emerald green trench coat and a colorful handkerchief to match around her neck.

WATCH:

The Trump’s stepped out of Air Force One together and waved to the cameras down below on the tarmac, before descending the stairs in unison. The president and first lady shook hands with a group of people waiting to greet them before getting into a black limousine and departing from the airport.

During Trump’s second foreign trip in office the president will attend the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany and is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].