The Bravery It Took CNN To Track Down A Private Citizen Can’t Be Overstated

FOLLOW US!



CNN once again proved it is invaluable to journalism and the United States of America late Tuesday night.

The network founded by Ted Turner used its vast resources to track down the Reddit user who created the video of President Trump body-slamming and beating up a man with the CNN logo imposed over his face during a WWE event.

Reddit user “HanAssholeSolo” was exposed as the responsible party behind the video by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, and his heroism in these dire times is truly remarkable. We’re possibly on the verge of a war with North Korea, the opioid epidemic is sweeping across America, and jobs are too hard to find in many parts of the country, but CNN bravely didn’t waste its time focusing on that minor and irrelevant stuff.

Instead, it spent its time outing Reddit users. Fake journalists focus on the issues facing America, and real journalists worry about what random people do on Reddit. If you don’t understand the difference, then you’re probably in the former group.

CNN naturally took sometime to pat itself on the back for not revealing the user’s real name.

“CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same,” Kaczynski wrote.

Just class-A stuff over here from CNN. Nothing says hero status like having to remind the world you could destroy a private citizen’s life, but instead have decided not to. So humble and brave.

When we look back over American history, there will be several moments that stand out as defining days where American exceptionalism shined through. D-Day, the Civil War, the race to the moon and now Andrew Kaczynski performing an investigative task that could be done by just about any 10-year old with access to a computer. Truly remarkable stuff from the always trustworthy and honest CNN.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].