The Bizarre Behavior That Foretold Imran Awan’s Troubles with FBI; Former Tenant of Pakistani Spills the Beans (Video)

A Virginia woman who rented a house from Imran Awan revealed some bizarre behavior exhibited by the Pakistani IT guru who faces a host of federal fraud charges, according to an interview with the former tenant.

Awan and wife Hina Alvi were charged in a four-count indictment in August, charging the couple for defrauding the Congressional Federal Credit Union, making false statements and illegal money transfers to Pakistan. The Awans, along with two brothers, worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and dozens of other Democratic members of Congress, performing IT work.

Laurel Everly was a previous tenant of Awan. During a recent interview with CrowdSource the Truth on Thursday, Everly divulged what it was like to live under Awan’s roof in Alexandria, VA during her nine-month lease.

Awan pumped electricity from the main house to a detached locked storage shed that used cooling towers to preserve and maintain electronic “equipment.” Everly said she paid the electricity bill for set up but was not allowed access to the unit.

Everly thought Awan might be using her rental of the property to implicate her or set her up for possible illegal things he was involved in.

Awan did not live at the house but used the address to receive personal mail at the location, often addressed to the names of different alias’ he employed.

Awan demanded rent be paid in cash only.

Awan pressured the woman to sublet her basement to a number of Pakistani nationals who had relocated to the United States.

CrowdSource the Truth Editor-in-Chief Jason Goodman, who conducted the interview, queried whether Awan used the storage shed to warehouse a rogue computer server that might be linked to his questionable IT work for Congress.

Goodman said Everly divulged many of the same revelations to a Washington Post reporter weeks ago yet the newspaper has since failed to publish a story.

The full interview is below: