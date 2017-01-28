The Attack Of The Superbugs

For all of our modern comforts, few deserve as much appreciation and praise as antibiotics do. Since their initial, almost accidental discovery in the 1920s, they’ve saved countless lives, rescued untold limbs from amputation, and wiped out entire kinds of disease from all corners of the globe. But their sway over the bacterial kingdom has slowly been fading, a reality that has led many to worry about the worst coming in the not-too-distant future — the end of antibiotics.

The end of antibiotics isn’t yet to come, though. It’s already happening right in front of our eyes. Once-easily fought infections are now Herculean struggles between bacteria and doctors across the world. – READ MORE