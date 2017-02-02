The Atlantic: Defunding Sanctuary Cities Is ‘Unconstitutional’

President Donald Trump’s executive order which will defund sanctuary cities, known as localities that shield illegal immigrants from abiding by federal immigration law, is being called “unconstitutional” and “sloppy” by The Atlantic.

In the piece, dubbed "Trump's Sloppy, Unconstitutional Order on 'Sanctuary Cities", argues that Trump's order to cut-off funds to sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration orders is "unconstitutional" because localities cannot be made to enforce federal laws: