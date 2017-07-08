The 10 Funniest Political Follies Of The Last 20 Years

We like to think of the typical political leader as a perfectly programmed robot. For the sake of their reputations, they can’t necessarily afford to act any other way, so we can’t really blame them.

Political leaders tend to know how to conduct themselves, what to say and what not to say, especially in front of their constituents and the media. But when they do slip up, it’s like finding a unicorn at the end of a rainbow. We may cringe from the embarrassing behavior, but for the sake of adding a little humor to our nation’s history we can’t help but laugh a little when reminiscing on these quite memorable moments.

So let’s go back through the last 20 years and take a look at some of the best, and most hilarious, follies from these political leaders.

During an interview in 1999, Al Gore claimed he “took the initiative in creating the Internet” during his time in Congress. So next time you’re opening up Safari or Internet Explorer, don’t forget to thank Al Gorge for such a wonderful invention. (Photo: Getty)

During a Republican presidential debate in 2011, Rick Perry could not recall the third federal agency he wanted to abolish if he were to be elected. He stumbled, and apologized that he could not recall it. It was the Department of Energy, which he is now the head of under the Trump administration. (Photo: Getty)

Al Sharpton got a little tongue tied when appearing on MSNBC back in 2011. I’m going to say it’s a safe assumption that the teleprompter did not say, “But resist we much… we must… and we will much… about that be committed.” (Photo: Getty)

And here we have former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, otherwise known as “Carlos Danger.” This politician got himself entangled in one too many sex scandals, resulting in his resignation, a divorce, and a brand new public image. (Photo: Getty)

Former President Bill Clinton took a quick cat-nap during an MLK memorial service in 2008. He has a sudden “I’m awake!” head jerk. But the best part of this incident was that it was recorded. (Photo: Reuters)

Later coined “The Dean Scream,” former governor of Vermont Howard Dean had a large outburst in front of supporters following the Iowa caucuses in 2004. He screamed “Yeeeeeeah!” in an unusual, and kind of terrifying tone. This loud outburst has been portrayed as the gaffe that ended his campaign. (Photo: Reuters)

This was so classic it was included in J. Coles song “No Role Modelz.” In 2002, Bush gave a speech in Nashville and attempted to say the “fool me once” aphorism. But it came out as, “Fool me once, shame on you… shame on you… Fool me- you can’t get fooled again!” (Photo: Getty)

In 1993, President George H.W. Bush attended a banquet hosted by Japan’s then Prime Minister Miyazawa. He vomited on the PM’s lap, and then proceeded to pass out. (Photo: Getty)

In 1993 new House members were asked their opinion on issues occurring in Freedonia (a fictitious nation from the film Duck Soup). The most famous response was from Corrine Brown (D-FL) who said, “I think all of those situations are very, very sad, and I just think we need to take action to assist the people.” (Photo: Getty)

PETA was not very happy with President Barack Obama after he killed a fly mid-interview with CNBC. They called it an “execution,” and actually sent the president a device that traps flies so they can be released outside. (Photo: Getty)

