That’s No Moon … Saturn’s Satellite Looks Just Like The Death Star

(Daily Caller) NASA captured a photo of one of Saturn’s moons in a way that looks exactly like something out of science fiction.

In its photo of the moon, Mimas looks a lot like the Death Star from the Star Wars movies, thanks in large part to its 88-mile-diameter crater.

NASA’s Cassini space probe captured the photo as part of its 12-year orbit of Saturn. Cassini was nearly 115,000 miles from Mimas when it took the picture.

