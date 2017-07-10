‘That Is So Illegal:’ Trump Targets Comey For Possible Mishandling Of Classified Info

President Donald Trump targeted former FBI Director James Comey Monday for allegedly including classified information in personal memos describing his conversations with the president.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump’s tweet follows a late Sunday night report from The Hill that four of nine Comey memos included classified information at the secret or confidential level.

Comey’s removal of classified information from his office could put him in breach of FBI protocols that clearly state FBI agents “will not reveal, by any means, any information or material from or related to FBI files or any other information acquired by virtue of my official employment to any unauthorized recipient without prior official written authorization by the FBI.”

Comey admitted he took his personal memos with him after being fired in testimony before Congress on June 8, and directed a friend of his to leak some of its contents to a New York Times reporter to rebuff some of Trump’s claims.

