THAT DIDN’T TAKE LONG: PC Police Now Go After Jefferson, Madison, Franklin

Many of our Founding Fathers owned slaves. It’s a sad reality that the men brilliant enough to construct what is now the world’s oldest and most successful democracy — declaring in writing that all people are created equal under God — were also so flawed that they owned other human beings they considered inferior.

Yet that is the reality. It may not be enough to say “Well, that was then, this is now,” but the other alternative — rejecting everything from the Founders because of their serious flaws — seems like overkill. Of course, in the 21st century, certainly we can balance the two: praise the Founders for their brilliance, but condemn them for their hypocrisies.

The Dallas Independent School District School Board last week began considering renaming 21 of its school that have “some sort of Confederate tie.” The board seemed to agree to start with schools named after William L. Cabell, Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Albert Sidney Johnston.

But the names of three prominent Founding Fathers — Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin — are also on the list. – READ MORE