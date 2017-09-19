True Pundit

Politics

THAT DIDN’T TAKE LONG: PC Police Now Go After Jefferson, Madison, Franklin

Posted on by
Many of our Founding Fathers owned slaves. It’s a sad reality that the men brilliant enough to construct what is now the world’s oldest and most successful democracy — declaring in writing that all people are created equal under God — were also so flawed that they owned other human beings they considered inferior.

Yet that is the reality. It may not be enough to say “Well, that was then, this is now,” but the other alternative — rejecting everything from the Founders because of their serious flaws — seems like overkill. Of course, in the 21st century, certainly we can balance the two: praise the Founders for their brilliance, but condemn them for their hypocrisies.

The Dallas Independent School District School Board last week began considering renaming 21 of its school that have “some sort of Confederate tie.” The board seemed to agree to start with schools named after William L. Cabell, Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Albert Sidney Johnston.

But the names of three prominent Founding Fathers — Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin — are also on the list. READ MORE

  • Jefferson

    “I have no fear that the result of our experiment will be that men will be trusted to govern themselves without a master.”
    “I like the dreams of the future more than the history of the past”

    Thomas Jefferson

    Put yourself in the shoes of this revolutionist that not only lived it but wrote, “The Declaration of Independence” against Europe that divided our country from ties to “THE PAST.” You want to talk about slave owners, look to the past…

    Don’t you get it, the United States of America is ONLY 241 years old!

    We are the GREATEST SOCIAL EXPERIMENT TODAY ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH.

    And now, we’ve got those of us that want to Burn it Down? Those people need to get their heads out of where “the sun don’t shine” and pick up a History Book!

  • Ernest Pearson

    Leave the statues alone! They represent our history, and that cannot be changed.

  • Ernest Pearson

    These liberal Demoncrats are pathetic. Soros is behind it all!

  • NO EXCUSES. DEFEND THE STATUES AGAINST COMMUNIST TYRANNY.

  • lawbiding

    Soros should really take a long hard look at what he is doing. Even as old as he is, he really won’t like the out come of this. When this nation is destroyed, he goes with it.