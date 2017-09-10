Texas lawyer says he would ‘be ok’ if Betsy DeVos were sexually assaulted

A lawyer in Texas who disagrees with the Trump administration’s plan to reform how accusations of sexual assault are adjudicated on campus said he would “be ok” if Education Secretary Betsy DeVos were sexually assaulted.

Rob Ranco, a partner at the Carlson Law Firm, suggested Mrs. DeVos does not fully grasp how serious of a crime rape is, and that she might come to a different policy conclusion if she did.

“I’m not wishing for it… but I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted,” Mr. Ranco said in a tweet on Fridayevening.

“Perhaps Betsy doesn’t understand how horrible rape is,” Mr. Ranco said in another tweet. “She’s made the world more dangerous for my daughters. I need her to understand.”

