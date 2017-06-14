Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe offered brutal advice for his longtime friend Hillary Clinton: “we just got to move on.”

“I think you got to move forward. You just got to move forward,” McAuliffe said in an interview for Politico’s “Off Message” podcast, released on Tuesday.

“I think the hard part is that, you know, you got to see Donald Trump every day. I think that’s hard on her. My advice would be we just got to move on,” added McAuliffe, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

McAuliffe slighted Clinton during another part of the interview.

Asked about Clinton’s new PAC, Stronger Together, McAuliffe said he was unaware of the name. He said he knew that Clinton was starting a new political group but claimed that he was not tuned into political media enough to keep up with details of the project.

McAuliffe then seemed to suggest that Clinton should step out of the limelight to allow other Democrats to carry the party’s message.

“I think for [Clinton] there are enough people who can come out and deal with those issues,” said McAuliffe.

“So that awareness has to be raised, has to be analyzed, has to be fixed, and I think there are enough people. My advice would be to Hillary there’s enough people that will do that and get that information out.”

After months in hiding, Clinton has slowly stepped back into the public spotlight. Last month she gave a fiery interview in which she laid blame on Russia, the media, misogyny and her own party for her electoral loss to Trump.

LISTEN:

[embedded content]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].