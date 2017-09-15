True Pundit

Security World

Terror Tube: ‘Improvised explosive device’ detonated on London rush hour train, 18 injured

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A rush hour blast caused by an improvised explosive device on a London Underground train which injured 18 people is being treated as terrorism by London’s Metropolitan Police.

None of the injured are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition, according to the London Ambulance Service.

The blast occurred at about 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m. ET) Friday on a busy commuter line into central London. – READ MORE

UK terror threat level raised to 'critical' after London Tube explosion
UK terror threat level raised to 'critical' after London Tube explosion

The terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been raised from "severe" to "critical," Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday, following an explosion earlier on one of the city's Underground trains.
CNN CNN
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Scattergood Baines

    “Terrorism is part and parcel to living in a big city.” — Mayor Khan
    UPDATE: “Terrorism and acid attacks are part and parcel to living in a big city.” — Mayor Khan
    LATEST UPDATE: “Terrorism, acid attacks and improvised explosive devices are part and parcel to living in a big city.” — Mayor Khan
    Be sure to check back with the Mayor for his latest update.