Terror Tube: ‘Improvised explosive device’ detonated on London rush hour train, 18 injured
A rush hour blast caused by an improvised explosive device on a London Underground train which injured 18 people is being treated as terrorism by London’s Metropolitan Police.
None of the injured are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition, according to the London Ambulance Service.
The blast occurred at about 8:20 a.m. local time (3:20 a.m. ET) Friday on a busy commuter line into central London. – READ MORE
The terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been raised from "severe" to "critical," Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday, following an explosion earlier on one of the city's Underground trains.
