Terror On American Soil

Since the inception of President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration, the media, across every political spectrum, has been filled with the phrase:

‘Not a single refugee from these seven nations has committed any acts of terror.’

This is a continued lie which major media outlets have been perpetrating against the American public for years. Not only have terror attacks occurred, the amount of terror attacks and terror supporting activity on American soil is astounding.

With only a few hours spent online, a search through regional media outlets’ online video archives, the amount of terror related arrests on American soil quickly adds to well beyond a few dozen. Why is none of this covered by the national media? Why are media outlets, on both sides of the political spectrum, espousing the false claim of no terror activity? Even Judge Robart of the 9th District Court made this claim in his emotional-filled decision to halt the Executive order. How is this possible?

The media, the ‘experts,’ and the government are stating numbers from official government reports. This is where the deception begins, as the U.S. immigration department has dozens of ways to classify people moving into the United States. What every normal American would consider to be a refugee, may actually be considered an Iraqi / Afghan translator and Interpreter Immigrant, a Temporary Protected Status Immigrant, or possibly a Diversity Immigrant.

Regardless how the government wants to categorize the immigrants entering this nation, here is a sampling of those who have been involved in terror related activity on U.S. soil. 2012 — Abdullatif Ali Aldosary, Iraqi national



Detonated bomb at Social Security office in AZ

2014 — Mohamed Osman Mohamud, Somali national Given U.S. citizenship



Serving 30 years for attempt to blow up Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

2015 — Abdinassar Mohamud Ibrahim, Somali national



Serving 15 years federal prison for financial support of ISIS

2016 — Abdul Razak Ali Artan, Somali national



Ohio State student attacked crowd with car and then knife.