TERROR: Man Goes On Axe Rampage In German Train Station

An unknown man attacked train passengers with an ax at the central train station in Dusseldorf, Germany Thursday, according to various reports.

It is unclear how many passengers were injured in the attack, though several victims were reportedly found bleeding out on the the ground after the suspect assaulted a train.

Counter-terrorism police were reportedly dispatched to the scene and were able to arrest two people.

“Man with axe chased by police in Dusseldorf. Station closed. I am in the train thins look bad #police #terror,” said Bruno Macedo, who witnessed the attack, in a tweet. “Stay away from #Dusseldorf train station crazy man with #axe on the lose.

#Terrorism – BREAKING NEWS: Terror attack is feared in Dusseldorf as 'axe-wielding man goes on rampage at central… https://t.co/bH4TdGcmiK pic.twitter.com/az2qfD5jm6 — Terrorism News (@terrornews247) March 9, 2017

Aftermath of axe attack in Dusseldorf, Germany. Not a lot of information out yet. pic.twitter.com/cCdiMw8qZ7 — The Masked Arab (@TheMaskedArab) March 9, 2017

Police stopped trains, evacuated the station and cordoned off the area from the public. Officials have not yet identified the suspects arrested at the scene.

(DAILY CALLER)

