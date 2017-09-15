Terror Arrests in Britain Surge 68 Per Cent in 2017 to Record High

The number of terrorism-related arrests in Britain has surged almost 70 per cent to a new record high, as the country’s security services grapple an unprecedented threat.

The Home Office announced that 379 people were arrested in the 12 months to June — the highest number of arrests since collection of data began in 2001 — as the UK suffered an intense period of deadly attacks carried out by Islamists.

Revealing that suspects were being detained at a rate of more than one a day, the figures included 12 arrests in connection with the Westminster attack in March, 23 linked to the Manchester Arena terror bombing in May, 21 in relation to the London Bridge attack in June, and one arrest following the van attack at Finsbury Park. – READ MORE