Politics
Tennessee Issues Hilarious Response To California Travel Ban
The Tennessee Senate fired back at the California state government in a biting joint resolution issued in response to California’s travel ban.
The resolution encouraged the governor of Tennessee and the Speakers of the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate to enact a similar travel ban against California, and urged the other 48 states of the Union to not follow California’s example.
California’s attorney general recently added four states to a list of states deemed to have laws discriminating against LGBT people. California has banned state-funded travel to these states as a show of opposition to those laws, all of which were passed to better protect religious liberties. Tennessee, which is included on that list, pointed out the folly of such a travel ban in the bulk of a joint resolution.
The state of Tennessee has fired back at California’s travel ban of TN, TX, AL, KY & KS. Official resolution: pic.twitter.com/CRhcP9dQ9t
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 26, 2017
The resolution further stated that California’s travel ban was an attempt to “[impose] their unfounded moral judgment” on other states, and amounted to one sovereign entity telling another sovereign entity how to conduct its government.
Tennessee’s senate resolved to send a copy of this resolution to state legislatures throughout the nation to encourage them to “[take] action against this type of blackmail.”
