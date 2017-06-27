Tennessee Issues Hilarious Response To California Travel Ban

The Tennessee Senate fired back at the California state government in a biting joint resolution issued in response to California’s travel ban.

The resolution encouraged the governor of Tennessee and the Speakers of the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate to enact a similar travel ban against California, and urged the other 48 states of the Union to not follow California’s example.

California’s attorney general recently added four states to a list of states deemed to have laws discriminating against LGBT people. California has banned state-funded travel to these states as a show of opposition to those laws, all of which were passed to better protect religious liberties. Tennessee, which is included on that list, pointed out the folly of such a travel ban in the bulk of a joint resolution.

The state of Tennessee has fired back at California’s travel ban of TN, TX, AL, KY & KS. Official resolution: pic.twitter.com/CRhcP9dQ9t — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 26, 2017

The resolution further stated that California’s travel ban was an attempt to “[impose] their unfounded moral judgment” on other states, and amounted to one sovereign entity telling another sovereign entity how to conduct its government.

Tennessee’s senate resolved to send a copy of this resolution to state legislatures throughout the nation to encourage them to “[take] action against this type of blackmail.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]